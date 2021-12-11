JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 401.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

