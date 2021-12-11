Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. Jupai shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 76,262 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.49.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.
Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)
Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
