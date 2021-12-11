Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. Jupai shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 76,262 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

