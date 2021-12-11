JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $540,965.67

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. JustBet has a total market cap of $540,965.67 and $2,151.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

