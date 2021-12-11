Kalata (KALA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $337,592.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

