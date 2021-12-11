KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $330.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

