Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $3.73. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 603,939 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on KNDI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,823,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

