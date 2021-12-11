KARMA Market Cap Tops $30.86 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001511 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055726 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.91 or 0.00841767 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

