Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 1.58% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 504,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the period.

KIE opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

