Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 2,608 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,083 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,856,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.