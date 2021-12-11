Karp Capital Management Corp Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

