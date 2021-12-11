Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96.

