KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.44.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

