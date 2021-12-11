Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

