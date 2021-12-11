Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,692 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

