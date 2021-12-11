Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 294 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $577,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 86.5% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 76.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 140,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,604,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

