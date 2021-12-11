Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $723.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $781.77 and its 200-day moving average is $672.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

