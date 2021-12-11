Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,537,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,029,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.03 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

