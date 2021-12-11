Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

