Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

