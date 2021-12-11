Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FOX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 842,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

