Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $554,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 110.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

