Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.