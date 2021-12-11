Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

