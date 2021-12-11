Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.