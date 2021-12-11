Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.74 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $305,436. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

