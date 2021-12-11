KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $275,421.66 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.