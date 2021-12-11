Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.83.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. 816,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

