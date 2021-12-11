Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.