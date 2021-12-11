Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 7,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of analysts have commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

