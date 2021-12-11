Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 700 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $132,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 141.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

