Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,168. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,718. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

