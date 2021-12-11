Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Trading Down 7.8%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

About Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

