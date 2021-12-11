Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $100.79 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00342931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00138956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00091564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002330 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,212,511 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

