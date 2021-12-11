KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,556,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

