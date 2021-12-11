Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $277.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.84 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

