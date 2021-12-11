Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

