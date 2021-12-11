Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $341.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.