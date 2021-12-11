Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,764,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.78 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

