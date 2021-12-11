Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 362,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

