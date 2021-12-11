Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

