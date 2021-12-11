Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,003 shares.The stock last traded at $286.22 and had previously closed at $296.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 66,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.