Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

