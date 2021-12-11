Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $64.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $64.06 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $61.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 107,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,588. The company has a market cap of $901.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,294. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.