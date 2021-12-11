Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Industries worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

