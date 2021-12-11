Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $705.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.