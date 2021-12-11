Lambda Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,591,623 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.