Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $22.52 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Lamden has a market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $757,633.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

