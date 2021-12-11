Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.59.

LVS stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

