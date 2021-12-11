Laureate Education, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.48 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.