LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells $197,782.34 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $197,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04.

LZ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.